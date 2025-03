HOUSTON — Tytan International, a distributor of agricultural and industrial supplies, has signed a 31,945-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 14200 Hollister Road was constructed in 2012 and totals 88,170 square feet. Garret Geaccone of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Devon Rogers of Hrothgar LLC represented the tenant.