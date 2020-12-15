REBusinessOnline

Tzadik Properties Acquires 156-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Midwest, Multifamily, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tzadik Properties LLC has acquired Woodlake Apartments in Sioux Falls. The 156-unit workforce housing community sits on 7.6 acres at 4008 S. Louise Ave. Tzadik plans to spend $1.5 million on improvements. Woodlake Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents averaging $725. Michael Haeder of Haeder & Associates brokered the sale. Merchants Bank provided acquisition financing. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  