Tzadik Properties Acquires 156-Unit Workforce Housing Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tzadik Properties LLC has acquired Woodlake Apartments in Sioux Falls. The 156-unit workforce housing community sits on 7.6 acres at 4008 S. Louise Ave. Tzadik plans to spend $1.5 million on improvements. Woodlake Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom units with monthly rents averaging $725. Michael Haeder of Haeder & Associates brokered the sale. Merchants Bank provided acquisition financing. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.