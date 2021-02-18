Tzadik Properties Receives $115M in Loans for Refinancing of South Dakota Multifamily Portfolios

SIOUX FALLS AND RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tzadik Properties LLC has received more than $115 million in loans for the refinancing of portions of its multifamily portfolios in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Tzadik’s Lucas Grassano handled the processing and Michael Davalos oversaw the lender sourcing. The refinancings are part of the company’s business plan to move from short-term loans to long-term, lower-cost debt.

Greystone provided financing for a 707-unit portfolio and a 439-unit portfolio in Sioux Falls. Under the new terms, Tzadik moved from 6 percent interest bridge loans to 3.17 percent interest long-term loans. Additionally, Tzadik assigned $4.5 million of the proceeds for capital improvements. Merchants Bank provided financing for two more portfolios in Sioux Falls, including 459 units across four properties, as well as a 261-unit portfolio in Rapid City. Under these terms, Tzadik moved from 6 percent bridge loans to 3.5 percent long-term loans. Tzadik entered the South Dakota market in 2018 with 721 units and now owns and operates 2,206 units across the market.