U-Haul Breaks Ground on 1,400-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U-Haul has broken ground on a 1,400-unit self-storage facility located at 3500 Powder House Road in Sioux Falls. Named U-Haul Moving & Storage of Veterans Parkway, the development is slated for completion in early 2025. The eight-acre property will include two three-story buildings with 700 units each. Customers will have 24-hour access, and units will include high-end security features. Plans call for a separate warehouse to hold 1,250 mobile storage containers. Customers will also have access to moving trucks, trailers, boxes and packing supplies, professional hitch installation and towing equipment.