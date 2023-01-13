U-Haul Delivers 800-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Florida Panhandle

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Self-Storage, Southeast

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — U-Haul has completed the development of a new, 800-unit self-storage facility in Fort Walton Beach dubbed U-Haul Moving & Storage of the Emerald Coast. Located at 200 Irwin Ave., the facility comprises 138,000 square feet. U-Haul acquired the property, which was originally constructed in 1971 and formerly housed a J.M. Fields department store and Kmart, in 2019. The acquisition and adaptive reuse of the site aligns with U-Haul’s corporate sustainability initiatives, and the company worked with the Audubon Society to maintain a bird-friendly rooftop for the threatened Least Turn and Black Skimmer species.