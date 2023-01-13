REBusinessOnline

U-Haul Delivers 800-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Florida Panhandle

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Self-Storage, Southeast

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — U-Haul has completed the development of a new, 800-unit self-storage facility in Fort Walton Beach dubbed U-Haul Moving & Storage of the Emerald Coast. Located at 200 Irwin Ave., the facility comprises 138,000 square feet. U-Haul acquired the property, which was originally constructed in 1971 and formerly housed a J.M. Fields department store and Kmart, in 2019. The acquisition and adaptive reuse of the site aligns with U-Haul’s corporate sustainability initiatives, and the company worked with the Audubon Society to maintain a bird-friendly rooftop for the threatened Least Turn and Black Skimmer species.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  