U-Haul International Buys 548,938 SF Office Tower in Midtown Phoenix for Corporate Headquarters

PHOENIX — U-Haul International, a Phoenix-based moving and self-storage company, has acquired 20 E Thomas, a 25-story office tower at 20 E. Thomas Road in Phoenix’s Midtown submarket, from an entity controlled by Bank of America for $23.7 million.

The 548,938-square-foot asset is part of a 10.5-acre mixed-use development containing 1.5 million square feet of office space, 30,500 square feet of retail space, a 242-room Embassy Suites hotel and an 11-story parking garage immediately adjacent to 20 E. Thomas Road. The sale also included 49 E Thomas, a 1.1-acre excess land parcel for additional parking.

U-Haul intends to occupy most of the building, in what will be a real estate expansion for the company. U-Haul plans to consolidate its team members from other nearby buildings it currently owns. The company will continue to lease approximately 16 percent of space at the building to existing tenants.

Eric Wichterman, Chris Toci and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented a Bank of America entity in the sale after foreclosing on the property in summer 2024, several months after leases covering more than two-thirds of the building expired. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle also provided leasing advisory services. Ryan Eustice of Kidder Mathews represented U-Haul in the transaction.