Thursday, November 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentMississippiSelf-StorageSoutheast

U-Haul Opens 344-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Biloxi, Mississippi

by John Nelson

BILOXI, MISS. — U-Haul has opened U-Haul Moving & Storage of Biloxi, a 344-unit self-storage facility located at 12011 Old Highway 67 in Biloxi. This is the first U-Haul-owned and -operated location in Biloxi and the company’s 14th in Mississippi. The one-story facility was delivered over the summer and purchased/rebranded earlier this fall.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Biloxi is situated at Old Highway 67 and Cedar Lake Road, which is close to exit 44 of I-10 and Miss. Highway 15. The property features indoor climate-controlled units, high-tech security and a retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies. U-Haul plans to implement its suite of moving trucks, trailers, towing devices and propane tank exchange services at the Biloxi location in the near future.

You may also like

Columnar Begins Construction on 965-Acre Double Branch Mixed-Use...

Emergent Properties, RNGD Break Ground on $50M Adaptive...

FCP Sells Villas at Princeton Lakes Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

University of California San Diego Completes 2,000-Bed Residence...

Ryan Cos. Completes 23-Story Office Project at Legacy...

Gallant Builders Underway on Renovation of 564,291 SF...

NRP Group Delivers 330-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Cordish Cos. Unveils Plans for $10M Renovation of...