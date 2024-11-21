U-Haul Opens 344-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Biloxi, Mississippi

BILOXI, MISS. — U-Haul has opened U-Haul Moving & Storage of Biloxi, a 344-unit self-storage facility located at 12011 Old Highway 67 in Biloxi. This is the first U-Haul-owned and -operated location in Biloxi and the company’s 14th in Mississippi. The one-story facility was delivered over the summer and purchased/rebranded earlier this fall.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Biloxi is situated at Old Highway 67 and Cedar Lake Road, which is close to exit 44 of I-10 and Miss. Highway 15. The property features indoor climate-controlled units, high-tech security and a retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies. U-Haul plans to implement its suite of moving trucks, trailers, towing devices and propane tank exchange services at the Biloxi location in the near future.