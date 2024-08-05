Monday, August 5, 2024
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhioRetailSelf-Storage

U-Haul Repurposes Abandoned Retail Lot into New Store in Warren, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

WARREN, OHIO — U-Haul has repurposed a 7.8-acre retail lot formerly home to a Chase bank and Tops Friendly Market grocery store in Warren, about 50 miles southeast of Cleveland. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Warren North, located at 3394 Elm Road NE, is currently serving customers out of a temporary retail showroom and is scheduled to complete renovations by summer 2025. Services immediately available include moving truck rentals, trailers, towing devices, boxes and moving supplies. Plans call for the addition of 1,000 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features. The 69,000-square-foot complex will host a warehouse space that can store up to 500 U-Box portable moving and storage containers. Once renovations are finished, the store will also offer services such as professional hitch installation and propane.

