Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AlabamaDevelopmentRetailSelf-StorageSoutheast

U-Haul to Develop Three-Story Moving and Self-Storage Property in Athens, Alabama

by John Nelson

ATHENS, ALA. — U-Haul plans to build a new retail, moving and self-storage property on a 5.3-acre site at 16298 Athens-Limestone Blvd. in Athens, about 27 miles east of Huntsville, Ala. Set to open in 2026 along I-65, the three-story property will feature 1,100 indoor self-storage units, more than half of which will be climate-controlled.

Amenities will include access to moving trucks, trailers, towing devices, U-Box containers, professional hitch installation, propane refills and propane exchange. The property will also feature a retail showroom that will sell boxes and moving supplies, bike racks, towing accessories and locks. Additionally, U-Haul Moving & Storage in Athens will feature a U-Box warehouse that will hold up to 1,000 portable moving and storage containers.

The new facility will represent the first location in Athens for U-Haul.

You may also like

Hunt Capital Arranges $13.2M Equity Financing for Affordable...

IAC Properties Completes 553,030 SF Industrial Project in...

Partners Real Estate Secures 2,200 SF Retail Lease...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 741-Bed Student Housing Tower...

Audubon Acquires Student Housing Tower in Birmingham, Plans...

The Fresh Market to Open Two Grocery Stores...

SRS Arranges $10.3M Sale of Tradition Retail Center...

Brookfield Zoo Chicago Unveils $500M Renovation Plan

Skender Completes 100,000 SF Interior Build-out for Relativity...