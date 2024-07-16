U-Haul to Develop Three-Story Moving and Self-Storage Property in Athens, Alabama

ATHENS, ALA. — U-Haul plans to build a new retail, moving and self-storage property on a 5.3-acre site at 16298 Athens-Limestone Blvd. in Athens, about 27 miles east of Huntsville, Ala. Set to open in 2026 along I-65, the three-story property will feature 1,100 indoor self-storage units, more than half of which will be climate-controlled.

Amenities will include access to moving trucks, trailers, towing devices, U-Box containers, professional hitch installation, propane refills and propane exchange. The property will also feature a retail showroom that will sell boxes and moving supplies, bike racks, towing accessories and locks. Additionally, U-Haul Moving & Storage in Athens will feature a U-Box warehouse that will hold up to 1,000 portable moving and storage containers.

The new facility will represent the first location in Athens for U-Haul.