PRINCETON, TEXAS — U-Haul will open a six-building, 168,400-square-foot self-storage facility on an eight-acre site in Princeton, located northeast of Dallas. The facility will comprise a four-story, 130,000-square-fot storage building, a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and 8,400 square feet of single-story, drive-up storage buildings. Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors will lead construction of the project, which is now underway and slated for a June 2024 completion.