REBusinessOnline

U-Haul to Open 59,000 SF Warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — U-Haul will open a 59,000-square-foot warehouse in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth, that will be used to store portable storage and moving containers known as “U Boxes.” The 2.5-acre site is located at the northeast corner of I-20 and State Highway 360. The single-story, tilt-wall building will be situated adjacent to an existing U-Haul self-storage facility. Dallas-based MYCON General Contractors has begun construction on the project, and completion is scheduled for May.

