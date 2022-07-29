REBusinessOnline

U-Haul to Open 750-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Princeton

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

PRINCETON, N.J. — U-Haul will open a 750-unit self-storage facility at an 8.8-acre undeveloped site at the intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and Boorman Lane in Princeton. U-Haul acquired the site in July. The four-story facility, which is scheduled to come on line by July 2024, will feature climate-controlled indoor storage space, outdoor drive-up buildings and a separate warehouse for U-Box portable storage containers. U-Haul will also offer truck and trailer rental services at the property and sell moving and packaging supplies as part of a retail operation.

