REBusinessOnline

U.S. Auto Parts Network to Open 210,000 SF Distribution Center in Grand Prairie, Create 150 Jobs

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., (NASDAQ: PRTS), an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories and owner of carparts.com, will open a 210,000-square-foot distribution center in the metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The California-based company expects to begin operations in late 2020 and to create at least 150 jobs and $10 million in economic impact during its first 18 months. The facility will also include a “will call” window where local residents who have ordered online can pick up their parts onsite.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
3
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  