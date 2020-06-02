U.S. Auto Parts Network to Open 210,000 SF Distribution Center in Grand Prairie, Create 150 Jobs

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., (NASDAQ: PRTS), an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts and accessories and owner of carparts.com, will open a 210,000-square-foot distribution center in the metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The California-based company expects to begin operations in late 2020 and to create at least 150 jobs and $10 million in economic impact during its first 18 months. The facility will also include a “will call” window where local residents who have ordered online can pick up their parts onsite.