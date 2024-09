PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Development has completed Frankford Grand, a 107-unit multifamily project in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. The five-story building houses 50 studios, 32 one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 15,000 square feet of retail space across two levels. Amenities include a fitness center, private courtyard garden and a rooftop deck. Rents start at $1,100 per month for a studio apartment.