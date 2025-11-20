U.S. Economy Adds 119,000 Jobs in September, According to Delayed BLS Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy has added 119,000 jobs in September, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The latest jobs data was delayed by more than six weeks due to the recently concluded shutdown of the federal government, which lasted 44 days. The September figure exceeded forecasts of 50,000 new jobs by Dow Jones economists, according to CNBC.

The BLS will postpone the jobs report data for both October and November, with plans to release the two reports simultaneously on Dec. 16. The September jobs report was originally scheduled to release on Oct. 3; the October jobs report was scheduled for Nov. 7; and the November jobs data was set to debut on Dec. 5.

In addition to the delays, the BLS has revised down the jobs data for July and August by a combined 33,000 jobs. The July jobs report was revised from 79,000 to 72,000 jobs, and the August report was downwardly revised from 22,000 jobs to -4,000 jobs. The unemployment rate also increased to 4.4 percent, which is the highest level for the rate since October 2021.

For September, employment was led by the healthcare sector (+43,000), bars and restaurants (+37,000) and social assistance (14,000). Job losses occurred in the federal government (-3,000), professional and business services (-20,000) and transportation and warehousing (-25,000) industries.

Employment showed little or no change over the month in other major industries, including mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; construction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; information; and financial activities.