U.S. Economy Adds 147,000 Jobs in June, Surpassing Expectations from Economists

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 147,000 jobs in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly figure surpasses the estimated 110,000 jobs by Dow Jones economists, according to CNBC. The total also contrasts ADP’s report yesterday that the private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, which CNBC reported was a surprise to economists who were forecasting an increase of 100,000 jobs.

While surpassing expectations, the June total is on target with the average 146,000 jobs added over the prior 12 months, according to the BLS. The leading employment sector this past month was government, which added 73,000 jobs. State governments added 47,000 jobs, mostly in education (+40,000), and local governments added 23,000 jobs. Job losses continued at the federal level as 7,000 jobs were lost in June.

Other sectors that saw job gains in June included healthcare (+39,000) and social assistance (+19,000). Employment changed little in most other fields, including construction, manufacturing, retail trade, transportation and warehousing, professional and business services and leisure and hospitality.

The BLS also reported that the unemployment rate changed little at 4.1 percent, which marks 13 consecutive months where the unemployment rate has landed between 4 and 4.2 percent. The BLS also revised the number of jobs added in April and May up slightly by 11,000 and 5,000, respectively.