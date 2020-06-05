REBusinessOnline

U.S. Economy Adds 2.5M Jobs in May, Greatly Exceeding Expectations

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports. The uptick signals the economy is recovering faster from the COVID-19 shutdown than many market observers had expected. The unemployment rate decreased from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent in May.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were prepared for continued job losses and a further shrinking of the economy. They had predicted a net loss of 8.3 million jobs for May.

Some notable employment sectors that rebounded in May included leisure and hospitality, which added 1.2 million jobs after losing a combined 8.2 million jobs in March and April.

Additionally, the construction sector added back nearly half of its lost jobs from April, moving upward by 464,000 in May. Education and health services was another industry that showed a recovery in May, adding 424,000 jobs. The sector lost 2.6 million jobs in April. Similarly, the retail sector added 368,000 jobs in May after losing 2.3 million in April.

Not all sectors, however, were in the black in May. Employment in government declined by 585,000, following a drop of 963,000 in April. The heaviest loss came in local government (-487,000).

Mining lost 20,000 jobs in May, lowering its three-month total to 77,000 jobs lost.

The BLS also reports the economy lost 642,000 more jobs in March and April than previously reported. The total for March was revised downward by 492,000 to a loss of 1.4 million for the month, while the figures for April were revised from 20.5 million losses to 20.7 million.

In May, the average non-farm payroll hourly earnings dipped 29 cents month-over-month to $29.75.

— Alex Tostado

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  