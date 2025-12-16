U.S. Economy Posts Net Job Loss of 41,000 in Delayed October-November Jobs Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy has added 64,000 non-farm payroll jobs in November and lost 105,000 jobs in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS included the October figures into the November report due to complications with the federal government shutdown, which lasted for 44 days in October and early November. The bureau, which also delayed the release of the consumer price index and producer price index in October, plans to release the December jobs report on Jan. 9, 2026.

The November figure was higher than the 45,000 estimate from Dow Jones economists, according to CNBC. The news outlet also reported that the economists didn’t make an official estimate for the October report but were largely anticipating a drop in employment.

In addition to the delayed report, the BLS also revised downward the employment figures for August, from a loss of 4,000 jobs to -26,000, and September, from 119,000 jobs to 108,000. The U.S. unemployment rate also ticked up 20 basis points from September to 4.6 percent in November, its highest level since September 2021.

Federal government employment continued to decrease in November with a loss of 6,000 jobs. This follows a decline of 162,000 in October, as the BLS reports that some federal employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer officially came off federal payrolls. Federal government employment is down by 271,000 since reaching a peak in January, according to the BLS.

In November, the healthcare industry added 46,000 new jobs, which is a little above its trailing 12-month average of 39,000 jobs. Construction employment also grew by 28,000 and social assistance added 18,000 jobs. Employment losses occurred in the transportation and warehousing sector (-18,000) but showed little change in mining,

quarrying and oil-and-gas extraction; manufacturing; wholesale trade; retail trade; information; financial activities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. (The BLS did not publish an October jobs report but incorporated the month’s figures into the November report.)