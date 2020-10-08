REBusinessOnline

U.S. Quarterly Same-Store Sales for McDonald’s Rise Nearly 5 Percent

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

CHICAGO — McDonald’s reported that its U.S. same-store sales rose 4.6 percent in its third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. President and CEO Chris Kempczinski cites the fast food chain’s drive-thru presence, delivery and digital capabilities as furthering its competitive advantage. The Chicago-based company says that more Americans turned to McDonald’s for dinner and promotional activity such as the Travis Scott meal drove sales. McDonald’s plans to release full third-quarter earnings before the market opens Nov. 9 and will also broadcast its investor earnings conference call that day.

