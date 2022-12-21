U.S. Realty Partners Buys 135,996 SF Lahaina Gateway Retail Center in Hawaii for $37.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hawaii, Retail, Western

Foodland Farms, Ace Hardware, Ross Dress for Less, Vitamin Shoppe, Supercuts, Local Motion and Maui Powerhouse Gym are tenants at the 135,996-square-foot Lahaina Gateway retail center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

LAHAINA, HAWAII — Westlake Village, Calif.-based U.S. Realty Partners has acquired Lahaina Gateway, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Lahaina, from an institutional investment firm for $37.2 million.

Located at 325-355 Keawe St., Lahaina Gateway features 135,996 square feet of retail space. The sale process started with the center 77 percent occupied with negotiated leases that will bring the occupancy to 90 percent. Tenants include Foodland Farms, Ace Hardware, Ross Dress for Less, Vitamin Shoppe, Supercuts, Local Motion and Maui Powerhouse Gym.

Bryan Ley, Gleb Lvovich, Geoff Tranchina and Keenan Sue of JLL Retail Capital Markets investment sales and advisory team represented the seller in the deal.