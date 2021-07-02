U.S. Xpress Enterprises Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s River North

The property, 306 West Erie, is now fully leased.

CHICAGO — U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) has signed a long-term lease for approximately 40,000 square feet of office space encompassing three floors at 306 West Erie in Chicago’s River North. The building, owned by North Wells Capital and Urban Innovations, has now reached full occupancy. Xpress, a truckload carrier that is expanding and relocating its offices from within the same area, is slated to begin occupying the new space in the first quarter of 2022. Xpress Technologies, the company’s digitally enabled freight brokerage division, will occupy the bulk of the new space. The division has more than doubled the size of its workforce nationwide since mid-2020.

Part of a three-building collection known as Verso, 306 West Erie recently underwent a renovation and expansion following North Wells’ acquisition of the property in 2017. New amenities include a sixth-floor tenant lounge and gaming area as well as an outdoor terrace. JLL is the leasing agent for the entire Verso portfolio. Melissa Rubenstein, Annie Nicolau and Anna Panici of JLL represented ownership in the lease transaction with Xpress. Dan Persa of CBRE represented the tenant.