UAB, Hoar Construction Top Out $76M Science and Engineering Complex in Birmingham

The $76 million, 138,842-square-foot development aims to consolidate all the basic science undergraduate and graduate studies into one complex.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Hoar Construction has topped out Phase I of the new Science and Engineering Complex at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The $76 million, 138,842-square-foot development represents Phase I of a three-part project that aims to consolidate all the basic science undergraduate and graduate studies into one complex. Construction of Phase I began in February 2021 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

The first phase of the concrete structure features four levels that will house biology, chemistry and physics labs and classrooms alongside faculty and staff offices. The project will also feature specialized labs, including an optics lab and cold-growth environment rooms. Collaboration spaces will be designed to allow students across different disciplines and levels of education to mingle and work together in a cohesive learning environment.

Located on 14th Street South between University Boulevard and 10th Avenue South, the property is situated 1.6 miles from downtown Birmingham.

Additional project partners include Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood as lead architect; Lord Aeck Sargent as lab and research spaces consultant; MBA Engineers as structural engineers; Schoel Engineering as civil engineers; Newcomb & Boyd as mechanical engineers; and Hyde Engineering as electrical engineers.