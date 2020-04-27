Uber Capital Arranges $11M Acquisition Loan for Shopping Center in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN, W.VA. — Uber Capital Group has arranged an $11 million acquisition loan for Fountain Place Shopping Center, a 226,096-square-foot retail property in Logan. The five-year loan features a fixed 4.5 percent interest rate and a 20-year amortization schedule. Fountain Place was built in 1997 at 1103 George Kostas Drive, four miles west of downtown Logan. At the time of sale, the property was leased to tenants including anchors Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart Supercenter, as well as Rue 21, Burkes Outlet, Shoe Show Mega Store, Dollar Tree, Southern West Virginia Health System, Appalachian Regional Healthcare and McCoy Dental. A regional lender based in Virginia provided the loan to the undisclosed borrower, a private investor based in New York.