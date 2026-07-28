UBS, CBRE Sign Leases at Arcadia Office Building Under Development in Metro Minneapolis

EDINA, MINN. — Arcadia, a 118,000-square-foot office building currently under construction in Edina, is now 71 percent preleased. Opus broke ground on the six-story, multi-tenant property in September. Completion is slated for December of this year. UBS Financial Services Inc. leased the entire fifth floor, totaling 29,126 rentable square feet. CBRE signed a lease for 15,746 square feet on the third floor. Opus and Opus-affiliated companies will occupy 38,386 square feet, with Opus taking the entire top floor and the affiliated companies occupying a portion of the fourth floor. Arcadia will feature gathering spaces, conference rooms, a large employee training room, private tenant clubroom, fitness center and landscaped outdoor terrace.

Opus is serving as both developer and design-builder for the project. ESG Architecture & Design is the architect. Joe Conzemius, Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Elle Westphal of CBRE are leading leasing efforts. Tom Tracy and John McKenna of Cushman & Wakefield represented UBS, while John Ferlita and John Lorence represented CBRE on an internal basis.