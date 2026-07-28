Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Developer and builder Opus will occupy the top floor of the property in Edina.
Leasing ActivityMidwestMinnesotaOffice

UBS, CBRE Sign Leases at Arcadia Office Building Under Development in Metro Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — Arcadia, a 118,000-square-foot office building currently under construction in Edina, is now 71 percent preleased. Opus broke ground on the six-story, multi-tenant property in September. Completion is slated for December of this year. UBS Financial Services Inc. leased the entire fifth floor, totaling 29,126 rentable square feet. CBRE signed a lease for 15,746 square feet on the third floor. Opus and Opus-affiliated companies will occupy 38,386 square feet, with Opus taking the entire top floor and the affiliated companies occupying a portion of the fourth floor. Arcadia will feature gathering spaces, conference rooms, a large employee training room, private tenant clubroom, fitness center and landscaped outdoor terrace.

Opus is serving as both developer and design-builder for the project. ESG Architecture & Design is the architect. Joe Conzemius, Larissa Bodine, Ann Rinde and Elle Westphal of CBRE are leading leasing efforts. Tom Tracy and John McKenna of Cushman & Wakefield represented UBS, while John Ferlita and John Lorence represented CBRE on an internal basis.

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