UBS Realty Investors Divests of Five-Story Medical Office Building in Beverly Hills for $74.4M
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — UBS Realty Investors has completed the disposition of a five-story medical office building located at 9033 Wilshire in Beverly Hills. LaSalle Investment Management acquired the asset for $74.4 million.
University of Southern California’s Keck Medical Center anchors the 49,721-square-foot property, which was extensively renovated in 2011. SIM & Associates designed the building, which features a surgery center, a full-service pharmacy offering drug compounding, unique art installations, valet parking with call-down service and a rooftop deck.
Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannah, Ken White, Laura Stumm and Steven Salas of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.