UBS Realty Investors Divests of Five-Story Medical Office Building in Beverly Hills for $74.4M

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — UBS Realty Investors has completed the disposition of a five-story medical office building located at 9033 Wilshire in Beverly Hills. LaSalle Investment Management acquired the asset for $74.4 million.

University of Southern California’s Keck Medical Center anchors the 49,721-square-foot property, which was extensively renovated in 2011. SIM & Associates designed the building, which features a surgery center, a full-service pharmacy offering drug compounding, unique art installations, valet parking with call-down service and a rooftop deck.

Kevin Shannon, Rob Hannah, Ken White, Laura Stumm and Steven Salas of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.