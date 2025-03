BOSTON — UC Funds, a Boston-based debt fund, has provided an $11 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of four multifamily properties in northwest Texas totaling 275 units. Known as the Medlock Portfolio, the properties are located in Amarillo, Lubbock and Plainview. The loan carries an 18-month term, and the undisclosed sponsor will use a portion of the proceeds to fund stabilization and lease-up costs. Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.