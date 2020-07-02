REBusinessOnline

UC Funds Provides $18.2M Loan for Adaptive Reuse Project in San Antonio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Boston-based lender UC Funds has provided an $18.2 million loan for the adaptive reuse of The Travis Building, a high-rise office building in San Antonio that was originally built in 1920. The undisclosed borrower will convert the building in a mixed-use property with 63 Class A apartments and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

