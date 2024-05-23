UC Santa Cruz, Redtree Partners Plan 400-Bed Residence Hall Development

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — A public-private partnership between The University of California (UC) Santa Cruz and Redtree Partners is set to break ground on a residence hall development. Santa Cruz is located in the Central Coast region.

The community will be located on Delaware Avenue and will offer 400 beds for upper-division undergraduate students, along with units for 60 university employees.

The student housing portion of the project will offer rents priced at 20 percent below market rate and the employee housing will be priced at approximately 5 percent below market rate. Seven employee units will meet the city’s affordable housing designation, and another 12 units will be available to moderate-income employees.

The university will lease the units from owner and developer Redtree Partners upon completion. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer with completion planned for fall 2026.