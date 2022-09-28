UCLA Agrees to Acquire Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Civic, Office, Western

The former Marymount California University campus features 24.6 acres of developed campus including 10 existing academic buildings. (Photo courtesy of Marymount California University/Luxury Level)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIF. — The University of California Los Angeles, under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents, has agreed to purchased the former Marymount California University campus in Rancho Palos Verdes for $80 million.

The acquisition, which was under a mandate by the University of California Board of Regents for the state’s public universities to educate more students, is slated to close in October.

Mike Condon Jr., Kimberly Brown, McKenna Gaskill, Erica Finch, Jacob Kovner and Connor Martin of Cushman & Wakefield represented UCLA in the transaction. Adrienne Barr and Steffan Braunlich of Berkadia represented Marymount California University in the deal.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises 24.6 acres of developed campus and vacant land, plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on 11 acres in San Pedro.

Located at 30800 Palos Verdes Drive East, the campus consists of 10 existing academic buildings totaling 92,268 of gross building area previously used for classroom, administrative and other campus functions. The included apartment complex spans 18 buildings. Known as The Villas, the complex is covenanted for education use that supplements the campus’ academic use. The property also features a pool, tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts and several asphalt paved parking lots.