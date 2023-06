BREA, CALIF. — Wood Investments Cos. has signed UFC GYM to open within a 30,000-square-foot retail property formerly occupied by Tower Records in Brea, roughly 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year, UFC GYM will fully occupy the two-story, single-tenant building.

Jim Manarino and Tracey Zimmerman of Manarino & Associates represented Wood Investments in the leasing negotiation.