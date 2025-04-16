Wednesday, April 16, 2025
UFP Industries to Open 240,000 SF Manufacturing, Warehousing Facility Near Buffalo

by Taylor Williams

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) will open a 240,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing facility in Lackawanna, located just south of Buffalo, a project that represents a capital investment of about $77 million. The Michigan-based provider of commercial and residential construction products has purchased 30 acres for construction of the facility, which will be used to supply decking products. The facility is being developed as part of a $250 million initiative to grow and expand the company’s Deckorators product line over the next five years. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

