UHealth Opens 363,000 SF Outpatient Medical Facility in North Miami, Florida

by John Nelson

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — The University of Miami Health System (UHealth) has opened UHealth SoLe Mia, a 363,000-square-foot outpatient medical facility in North Miami. The seven-story property is the largest ambulatory center in UHealth’s network.

The property features the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Desai Sethi Urology Institute and a collaboration with musculoskeletal care provider Hospital for Special Surgery. Other specialties offered include neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology, otolaryngology and gynecology.

