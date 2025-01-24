Friday, January 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
UHealth’s new facility, which is a part of Downtown Doral’s 25,000-square-foot retail expansion, will occupy its own 11,243-square-foot wing.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRetailSoutheast

UHealth Signs 11,243 SF Retail Lease at Downtown Doral

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Codina Partners has announced that the University of Miami health system (UHealth) will occupy an 11,243-square-foot wing at Downtown Doral, a 250-acre mixed-use community in metro Miami. The tenant is part of the property’s 25,000-square-foot retail expansion, which is located at the intersection of N.W. 87th Avenue and N.W. 53rd Terrace and will include 929 parking garage spaces.

UHealth’s new facility, which will feature Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and physical therapy services, will join other tenants at the property including Sweat 440, South Miami OB/GYN Associates, Sage Dental, Muse Beauty Salon, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Pura Vida. Codina plans to break ground on the retail expansion in first-quarter 2025 and wrap up construction in first-quarter 2026.

You may also like

Hensler Development, Partners to Open 345-Unit Apartment Community...

McShane Construction Completes 318-Unit Apartment Complex in Kennesaw,...

IDV Breaks Ground on 462,000 SF Industrial Project...

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $23.4M Sale of Medical...

Continental Realty Sells Shopping Center in Suburban Baltimore...

Younger Partners Acquires 150,775 SF Shopping Center in...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 45,185 SF Industrial Lease...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $9M Refinancing of Two New...

Premier Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on...