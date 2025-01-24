UHealth Signs 11,243 SF Retail Lease at Downtown Doral

DORAL, FLA. — Codina Partners has announced that the University of Miami health system (UHealth) will occupy an 11,243-square-foot wing at Downtown Doral, a 250-acre mixed-use community in metro Miami. The tenant is part of the property’s 25,000-square-foot retail expansion, which is located at the intersection of N.W. 87th Avenue and N.W. 53rd Terrace and will include 929 parking garage spaces.

UHealth’s new facility, which will feature Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and physical therapy services, will join other tenants at the property including Sweat 440, South Miami OB/GYN Associates, Sage Dental, Muse Beauty Salon, Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Pura Vida. Codina plans to break ground on the retail expansion in first-quarter 2025 and wrap up construction in first-quarter 2026.