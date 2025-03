TUCSON, ARIZ. — UHS of Tucson LLC has purchased Palo Verde Behavioral Health, a behavioral health hospital and medical office building in Tucson. TMC sold the asset for $19.1 million. Located at 2695 N. Craycroft Road, the property offers 76,770 square feet of space. Richard Kleiner of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller in the deal.