UIP Delivers $118M Multifamily Community in D.C., Opens to Residents in January

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The UIP Cos. Inc. has delivered The Kiley, a $118 million multifamily project in Washington, D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront district. The 315-unit property will open to residents beginning in January. UIP installed a common area HVAC system with UV light scrubbers to kill viruses. The community will offer studio to three-bedroom floor plans and two-story lofts. Communal amenities will include a golf simulator, library, bar and games on the ground floor, as well as a rooftop deck and fitness center, a pool and grills. UIP acquired and broke ground on the site of The Kiley, which was an above-ground parking structure, in 2018.

WDG Architecture designed the building to include arched concrete canopies as an homage to the parking deck’s original structure. The Kiley also mirrors in size Capitol Park Tower, an adjacent community that UIP bought in 2013. Capitol Park Tower was originally built in 1962 and UIP is implementing significant renovations to the property.