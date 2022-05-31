REBusinessOnline

UIP Plans $112M Canvas Mixed-Use Project in Hyattsville, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

Canvas will be located at 5300 Baltimore Ave. and feature 285 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 31,660 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 681 parking spaces. (Rendering courtesy of UIP Cos. Inc.)

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Urban Investment Partners Inc. (UIP) has secured debt and equity financing for Canvas, a $112 million mixed-use development in downtown Hyattsville.

The six-story project will be located at 5300 Baltimore Ave. and feature 285 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 31,660 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 681 parking spaces.

Washington, D.C.-based UIP is financing the project using $27.1 million in equity, including $19.1 million from crowd-sourced capital raised on CrowdStreet from 422 individual investors. Other financing sources included a $42.3 million loan from Parkview Financial and $42.8 million in proceeds from a land sale-leaseback agreement with Safehold.

Torti Gallas + Partners designed Canvas, which is expected to begin initial occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2023.

