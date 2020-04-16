Uline Signs 1.2 MSF Lease at Ontario Ranch Logistics Center in Inland Empire

Uline will occupy the to-be-built 1.2 million-square-foot Building 2 at Ontario Ranch Logistics Center in Ontario, Calif.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Uline, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, has signed a lease to occupy 1.2 million square feet of industrial space at Ontario Ranch Logistics Center in Ontario. Newport Beach, Calif.-based REDA and Clarion Partners, co-landlords and co-developers, are building the 124-acre multi-phase industrial property.

The family-owned business will consolidate several of its locations throughout the Inland Empire into the new facility. Speculative construction of Building 2, which will house Uline, was initiated in January. Vertical construction is slated to begin in July with completion set for September 2021.

Dave Desper and Joey Sugar of CBRE represented Uline in the lease transaction.

Construction of the first phase of Ontario Ranch Logistics Center started in January 2019 and featured a 1.2 million-square-foot facility, which sanitary products manufacturer Kimberly-Clark now occupies. The next phase of speculative development at the campus is a 115,000-square-foot building, which is slated for delivery in early 2021.

Upon completion, the entire logistics campus will encompass 2.6 million square feet of industrial space in six buildings. Ontario Ranch Logistics Center features state-of-the-art buildings that include ESFR sprinkler systems, 32-foot to 40-foot minimum clear heights, LED warehouse lighting and concrete truck courts greater than 180 feet in a cross-dock configuration.