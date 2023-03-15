REBusinessOnline

Ulta, At Home Sign Leases Totaling 95,000 Square Feet at Everett Mall Redevelopment in Metro Seattle

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Washington, Western

Everett Mall in Everett, Washington, is currently undergoing redevelopment. Ulta and At Home have signed new leases at the property, replacing the former Sears location at the mall.

EVERETT, WASH. — Ulta Beauty and At Home Stores have signed leases totaling 95,000 square feet at Everett Mall, a property currently undergoing redevelopment in Everett, roughly 30 miles north of Seattle.

Both retailers will open spaces within a building that formerly housed Sears. Existing tenant Ulta will occupy 10,000 square feet, with At Home leasing 85,000 square feet.

Owner Brixton Capital purchased Everett Mall in 2017 and broke ground on the project earlier this year, which will comprise three phases of redevelopment. Bayley Construction is the general contractor, with MG2 providing architectural services.

Mattis Partners represented Brixton in the lease negotiations. Real Retail represented At Home, and Northwest Retail Partners represented Ulta.





