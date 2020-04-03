Ultimate Realty to Reposition Former Retail Center in Macon into 395,000 SF Industrial Park

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

MACON, GA. — Ultimate Realty will redevelop the former Westgate Shopping Mall in Macon into a $12 million, 395,000-square-foot industrial park dubbed Middle Georgia Industrial Park. The six buildings will range in size from 19,000 to 106,000 square feet. The New York City-based developer expects to complete the park this summer. The new campus will include interior upgrades such as new electrical systems, bathrooms, new loading docks and drive-in doors, office pod additions and repainting of the facades. The renovation plan will also include upgrading the signage, major landscaping work, new LED lighting, upgraded sprinklers and expansive truck parking. Courtney Oldenburg and Chris Copenhaver of Cushman & Wakefield have been retained to lease the asset.