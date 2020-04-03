REBusinessOnline

Ultimate Realty to Reposition Former Retail Center in Macon into 395,000 SF Industrial Park

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

MACON, GA. — Ultimate Realty will redevelop the former Westgate Shopping Mall in Macon into a $12 million, 395,000-square-foot industrial park dubbed Middle Georgia Industrial Park. The six buildings will range in size from 19,000 to 106,000 square feet. The New York City-based developer expects to complete the park this summer. The new campus will include interior upgrades such as new electrical systems, bathrooms, new loading docks and drive-in doors, office pod additions and repainting of the facades. The renovation plan will also include upgrading the signage, major landscaping work, new LED lighting, upgraded sprinklers and expansive truck parking. Courtney Oldenburg and Chris Copenhaver of Cushman & Wakefield have been retained to lease the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business