Friday, February 27, 2026
This rendering shows plans for the $83 million behavioral health hospital that will include 64 beds.
DevelopmentHealthcareMichiganMidwest

UM-Board of Regents Approves $143M Behavioral Health, Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Lansing

by Kristin Harlow

LANSING, MICH. — The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved two projects for mental health resources and certain surgical procedures in mid-Michigan. UM Health-Sparrow is building a behavioral health hospital and an ambulatory surgery center in Lansing. Groundbreakings are scheduled this summer, with plans to open each facility in 2028.

The behavioral health hospital will be located in a park-like setting. The building is slated for vacant UM Health-Sparrow-owned property behind the Lansing hospital near Pennsylvania Avenue and Jerome Street. The 64-bed, $83 million facility will serve adult, geriatric, child and adolescent patients. UM-Health is collaborating with Sheppard Pratt, the nation’s largest private, nonprofit provider of behavioral health/substance abuse services, to manage the new hospital and behavioral health services.

The $60 million UM Health-Sparrow Lansing Ambulatory Surgery Center will be located west of the Lansing hospital near Michigan and Pennsylvania avenues. The outpatient facility will feature four operating rooms at the start, with options to expand. The new surgery center will care for patients currently undergoing procedures at the 100-year-old St. Lawrence campus and will handle some cases currently performed at the Lansing hospital. Cardiac patients will also benefit from a new MRI planned for the facility.

