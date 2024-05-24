UM Health to Buy 11-Acre Site Near Lansing, Build New Healthcare Center

ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, MICH. — University of Michigan Health has unveiled plans to purchase an 11-acre site near Lansing for a new healthcare center. The purchase price is $2 million, and funding will be provided from U-M Health reserves. The site is at 5677 E. Saginaw Highway in Oneida Township and consists of a former CARite dealership. University of Michigan Health-Sparrow will operate the new ambulatory care center, which is expected to house both primary and specialty care offerings, including radiology and rehabilitation services. Further details regarding construction were not provided.