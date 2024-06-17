Monday, June 17, 2024
UMass-Chan-Medical-School-Worcester
The new academic building at Chan Medical School on UMass' campus in Worcester will be home to more than 70 principal investigators and their teams, with advanced core facilities to support basic research, translational studies and clinical trials of new therapeutics developed at UMass Chan and around the world.
UMass Completes $350M Academic Project at Chan Medical School in Worcester

by Taylor Williams

WORCESTER, MASS. — The University of Massachusetts (UMass) has completed a $350 million academic project at Chan Medical School at the university’s Worcester campus. The building encompasses 350,000 square feet of lab, educational, research and administrative space across nine floors that will be used to support the work of all three graduate schools on campus. Shawmut Design & Construction provided general contracting and construction management services for the project. ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge designed the facility in collaboration with ZGF Architects.

