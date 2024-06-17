UMass Completes $350M Academic Project at Chan Medical School in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. — The University of Massachusetts (UMass) has completed a $350 million academic project at Chan Medical School at the university’s Worcester campus. The building encompasses 350,000 square feet of lab, educational, research and administrative space across nine floors that will be used to support the work of all three graduate schools on campus. Shawmut Design & Construction provided general contracting and construction management services for the project. ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge designed the facility in collaboration with ZGF Architects.