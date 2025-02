FORT WORTH, TEXAS — UMC Energy Solutions has signed a 25,898-square-foot industrial lease in North Fort Worth. The provider of oil and gas production systems is taking space at Sylvania Industrial Park, a 64-acre, rail-served development that spans 890,000 square feet. Vic Meyer, Trey Goodspeed and Carter Sells of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord, CanTex Capital.