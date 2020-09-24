UMH Properties Acquires Manufactured Housing Community in New York for $4.5M

FREEHOLD, N.J. — UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH), a New Jersey-based REIT, has acquired a manufactured housing community in New York for $4.5 million. The 21-acre property offers 163 developed home sites, about 70 percent of which are occupied. The seller was not disclosed. UMH Properties owns and operates 124 manufactured housing communities totaling roughly 23,400 developed home sites across eight states.