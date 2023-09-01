Friday, September 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions Signs 176,152 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON —UMOJA Supply Chain Solutionshas signed a 176,152-square-foot industrial lease at Rankin 45 Distribution Center in North Houston. The cross-dock building features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, four drive-up ramps and parking for 259 cars and 23 trailers. Geoff Perrott and Jeff Venghaus of JLL, along with Matt Knafel with KWILL Advisors, represented UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions in the lease negotiations. Joseph Smith and Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners.

You may also like

Auto Parts Manufacturer Preleases 150,512 SF Industrial Lease...

Agile Cold Storage to Open 275,000 SF Facility...

Tapville Social to Open 5,307 SF Restaurant at...

SPI Advisory Acquires 244-Unit Parkview Terraces Apartments in...

Amegy Bank Provides $25M Construction Loan for Houston...

Sungrow USA Signs 179,534 SF Industrial Lease in...

Finial Group Negotiates 58,016 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

JLL Arranges Sale of 40,589 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Arranges $56.3M Construction Loan for Industrial Project...