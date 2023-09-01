UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions Signs 176,152 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON —UMOJA Supply Chain Solutionshas signed a 176,152-square-foot industrial lease at Rankin 45 Distribution Center in North Houston. The cross-dock building features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, four drive-up ramps and parking for 259 cars and 23 trailers. Geoff Perrott and Jeff Venghaus of JLL, along with Matt Knafel with KWILL Advisors, represented UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions in the lease negotiations. Joseph Smith and Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners.