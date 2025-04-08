Unbound Development Buys 100,000 SF Industrial Building in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Unbound Development of Phoenix has acquired a freestanding industrial building in Chandler from Rogers Corp. for $14 million. Located at 165 S. Price Road, the 100,000-square-foot property was vacant at the time of sale.

Built in 1982 and renovated in 2005, the building features 8,400 amps of power, expandable to 150 megawatts, an oversized lot and Loop 101 freeway frontage. The single-tenant property is situated on 16.7 acres. Unbound Development plans to upgrade the property to meet the needs of today’s users.

Joshua Wyss and Steven Mardian of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Michael Kitlica of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.