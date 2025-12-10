Unbridled Living Acquires 273-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Dallas

DALLAS — Unbridled Living has acquired The Reserve at North Dallas, a 273-unit seniors housing community in Dallas. Built in 2000, the property features 247 independent living apartments and 26 assisted living units. Amenities include a bistro, game room, wellness center, hair salon, library, media room, resident lounge and a putting green. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenzweig, Jim Dooley and Dan Baker of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Allison Holland, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through Arrowmark Partners on behalf of Unbridled Living. The loan carries a three-year term with two 12-month extension options.