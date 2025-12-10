Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Reserve-at-North-Dallas
The Reserve at North Dallas benefits from a five-mile demographic profile of more than 94,000 residents aged 65 and older.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Unbridled Living Acquires 273-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Unbridled Living has acquired The Reserve at North Dallas, a 273-unit seniors housing community in Dallas. Built in 2000, the property features 247 independent living apartments and 26 assisted living units. Amenities include a bistro, game room, wellness center, hair salon, library, media room, resident lounge and a putting green. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenzweig, Jim Dooley and Dan Baker of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Allison Holland, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing through Arrowmark Partners on behalf of Unbridled Living. The loan carries a three-year term with two 12-month extension options.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 380,020 SF...

SLS Properties Buys 284,889 SF Vacant Office Building...

Helios Brokers Sale of Restored Assisted Living Facility...

Intercontinental Real Estate, Interwest Buy 622-Bed Student Housing...

Smalls Sliders to Open Five New Restaurants in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $72.9M Sale of Raceway...

Redpeak Properties Receives $33.2M in Acquisition Financing for...

Ethos Commercial Advisors Secures Construction Financing for 105-Unit...

Continental Realty Assets, CP Capital Purchase 336-Unit Apartment...