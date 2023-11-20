Monday, November 20, 2023
UNC Health Acquires 43-Acre Parcel Within Chatham Park in Metro Raleigh

by John Nelson

PITTSBORO, N.C. — UNC Health has acquired a 43-acre parcel within Chatham Park, an 8,500-acre master-planned community located in Pittsboro, roughly 34 miles outside of Raleigh. Development of the parcel, which can accommodate up to 700,000 square feet of medical care facilities, will complement existing UNC Health facilities within Chatham Park.

Preston Development is the master developer of the community, which features residences as well as more than 200,000 square feet of office and retail space. A 121-room Hampton Inn hotel is scheduled to open soon, and site development is currently underway for a 34,000-square-foot YMCA facility. UNC Health has not released a development timeline for the healthcare facilities.

