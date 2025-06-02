UNC Health Pardee Breaks Ground on 39,000 SF Adaptive Reuse Clinic in Downtown Brevard, North Carolina

BREVARD, N.C. — UNC Health Pardee, a health system managed by UNC Health that operates hospitals and clinics in Western North Carolina, has broken ground on a 39,000-square-foot adaptive reuse project in downtown Brevard. The developers behind the project include Riddle Development LLC, Layr LL and Osprey Capital. The team acquired the property, a 1960s-era retail strip center, for $2.6 million.

Medalist Capital and United Community Bank are providing construction financing for the redevelopment, which is anticipated to cost $15 million in renovations. Upon completion, the new medical office building will feature 48 exam rooms for primary care services, a retail pharmacy, specialty rotation services, a 50-person conference and community room and a 300-person waiting room and event space.

UNC Health Pardee plans to take occupancy in January.