Friday, July 11, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Uncle Giuseppe’s Buys Industrial Building in Edgewood, New York, for $13.5M

by Taylor Williams

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. — Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace has purchased a 53,600-square-foot industrial building in Edgewood, located on Long Island, for $13.5 million. The building sits on a 3.3-acre site at 77 Rodeo Drive and features a clear height of 26 feet, one drive-in door, 70 parking spots and 12,500 square feet of office space. Frank Frizalone, Nick Gallipoli, Thomas DeLuca and John Giannuzzi of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Paramount Properties Group represented Uncle Giuseppe’s.

